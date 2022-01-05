H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $85.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $77.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.26. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $736,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,291 shares of company stock worth $1,810,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 336,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 69,566 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.