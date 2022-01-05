Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HAL. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.77.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 21.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,784 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,772 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 116,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,703 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

