Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.87

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.87 and last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 1062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLMAF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.28.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

