Halving Coin (HALV) One Day Volume Hits $145.00

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halving Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00060343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.77 or 0.08099909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00069953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00076777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,295.20 or 1.00003016 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

