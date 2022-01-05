Hamster (HAM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $31.78 million and $450,427.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hamster has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00060132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.99 or 0.08002053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00069144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00075978 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,941.62 or 0.99831963 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

