Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other analysts have also commented on HAFC. DA Davidson raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,037. The company has a market capitalization of $746.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.46. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,524,000 after buying an additional 724,790 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 164.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 205,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 46.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 585,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

