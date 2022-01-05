Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 202.87, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.80. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 131,775 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,257,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 61,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 180,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 87,969 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

