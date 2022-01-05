Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 681.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.32. The stock had a trading volume of 946,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,351. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.52. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.44%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

