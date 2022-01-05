Head to Head Contrast: Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) vs. FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and FG Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators $1.31 billion 1.24 $133.32 million $3.56 10.96 FG Financial Group $5.60 million 3.85 -$22.46 million N/A N/A

Horace Mann Educators has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Horace Mann Educators and FG Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators 0 2 0 0 2.00 FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horace Mann Educators presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.54%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Volatility and Risk

Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators 11.11% 8.91% 1.14% FG Financial Group N/A -26.27% -11.01%

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats FG Financial Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines automobile and property insurance products. The Supplemental segment focuses on heart, cancer, accident and limited short-term supplemental disability coverage. The Retirement segment comprises of tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities. The Life segment offers life insurance. The Corporate and Other segment includes interest expense on debt, the impact of realized investment gains and losses and certain public company expenses. The company was founded by Carrol Hall and Leslie Nimmo in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, IL.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

