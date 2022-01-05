Head to Head Survey: Sanara MedTech (SMTI) versus Its Peers

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ: SMTI) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sanara MedTech to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sanara MedTech and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $15.59 million -$4.36 million -42.19 Sanara MedTech Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 22.38

Sanara MedTech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72% Sanara MedTech Competitors -169.30% -22.37% -10.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sanara MedTech and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sanara MedTech Competitors 333 1317 2264 85 2.53

Sanara MedTech currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 15.63%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech’s peers have a beta of 0.69, meaning that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

