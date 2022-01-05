Head-To-Head Survey: Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) vs. Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) and Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Sensei Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sensei Biotherapeutics and Processa Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$20.10 million N/A N/A Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.41 million ($2.22) -2.35

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sensei Biotherapeutics and Processa Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensei Biotherapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60 Processa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sensei Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.28%. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 322.26%. Given Processa Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Processa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sensei Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Sensei Biotherapeutics and Processa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A -30.07% -24.81% Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A -57.45% -53.59%

Summary

Processa Pharmaceuticals beats Sensei Biotherapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response. It is engineering ImmunoPhage product candidates to directly target antigen presenting cells and modulate the tumor microenvironment through the targeted use of nanobodies which further enhances therapeutic activity. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as Panacea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E. Bigora, Wendy Guy, and Chang Rung Chen on March 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Hanover, MD.

