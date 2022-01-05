Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.95

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as €2.95 ($3.35) and last traded at €2.95 ($3.35), with a volume of 2685314 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.65 ($3.01).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.30) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $919.09 million and a P/E ratio of -41.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

