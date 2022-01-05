Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.95

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as €2.95 ($3.35) and last traded at €2.95 ($3.35), with a volume of 2685314 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.65 ($3.01).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.30) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $919.09 million and a P/E ratio of -41.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:HDD)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

