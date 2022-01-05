Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives $187.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRI traded down $7.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,918. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Herc has a 12 month low of $61.19 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.75.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Herc will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,622 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,811 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Herc by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Herc by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.