Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $19,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. FMR LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 3.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.