Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) to Issue €0.02 Dividend

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:HBRN opened at GBX 109.20 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.93. Hibernia REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 92 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 118 ($1.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £722.70 million and a P/E ratio of 28.05.
