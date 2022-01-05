Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) to Issue €0.02 Dividend

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:HBRN opened at GBX 109.20 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.93. Hibernia REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 92 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 118 ($1.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £722.70 million and a P/E ratio of 28.05.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

