High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 565.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 62.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 24,205 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 34.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 42,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 78.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

NYSE PCF traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.64. 104,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,588. High Income Securities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.