Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from Highland Global Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

HGLB traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4,893.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 42,494 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

