Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $148.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

HLT stock opened at $155.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,199.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.91. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $159.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

