Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 116,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,898,893 shares.The stock last traded at $13.98 and had previously closed at $15.99.

Separately, Vertical Research lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.97 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 23.96%. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 170,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 102,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

