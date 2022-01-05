Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Short Interest Update

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,200 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the November 30th total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMCBF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCBF traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 249. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

