Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.77. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 450 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 598,892 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Home Point Capital by 6,083.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 280,565 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Home Point Capital by 47.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 247,895 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Home Point Capital by 34.2% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 794,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 202,285 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Point Capital by 43.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 451,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 135,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

