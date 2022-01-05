Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HOOK. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

HOOK opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 339.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth $3,553,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $3,034,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 41.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 306,734 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 32.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 901,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 221,342 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 704.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 248,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 218,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

