Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

