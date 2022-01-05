HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $134.10

Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €134.10 ($152.39) and last traded at €133.50 ($151.70), with a volume of 19120 shares. The stock had previously closed at €130.20 ($147.95).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBH shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €146.00 ($165.91) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €119.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €104.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

