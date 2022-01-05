Howdoo Reaches Market Cap of $2.43 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Howdoo has a market cap of $2.43 million and $35,234.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00057941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 458,759,892 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

