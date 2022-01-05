HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Investec cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in HSBC by 23.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 150.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HSBC has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.67.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

