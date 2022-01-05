HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Gap Down to $564.91

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $564.91, but opened at $545.01. HubSpot shares last traded at $533.01, with a volume of 5,869 shares trading hands.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Europe upped their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus upped their target price on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. upped their target price on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.50.

Get HubSpot alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of -318.67 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $752.87 and a 200 day moving average of $692.18.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,860 shares of company stock valued at $50,778,844. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HubSpot by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after buying an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in HubSpot by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 141.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.