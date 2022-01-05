Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will post $1.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $1.02 million. Humanigen reported sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 225.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year sales of $3.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $49.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $91.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 1,062.54% and a negative net margin of 8,202.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humanigen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,694,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Humanigen by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after buying an additional 2,245,566 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Humanigen by 2,996.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 435,197 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Humanigen by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after buying an additional 415,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.74. 34,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,683. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -1.94.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

