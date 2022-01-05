iEthereum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.00 (IETH)

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last week, iEthereum has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. iEthereum has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $14.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iEthereum coin can now be bought for about $0.0914 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iEthereum alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00058440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

iEthereum Coin Profile

IETH is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for iEthereum is iethereum.trade . iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

iEthereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iEthereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iEthereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iEthereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iEthereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.