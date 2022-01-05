II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Gap Up to $68.33

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.33, but opened at $70.56. II-VI shares last traded at $71.03, with a volume of 11,052 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,020 shares of company stock worth $1,284,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in II-VI by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in II-VI by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in II-VI by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

