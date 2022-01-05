Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $82,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $108,765,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $341,758,000 after acquiring an additional 182,910 shares during the last quarter. Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $69,694,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in Illumina by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 41,892.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $66,370,000 after purchasing an additional 139,921 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $5,881,925. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $372.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.39. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.60.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

