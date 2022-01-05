ImageCash Trading Down 7.3% This Week (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ImageCash has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. ImageCash has a market cap of $11,534.80 and $2.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00060359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.50 or 0.08048707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00076548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,198.62 or 0.99926141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007471 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

