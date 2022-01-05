Imago BioSciences Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 12th (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:IMGO) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 12th. Imago BioSciences had issued 8,400,000 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $134,400,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of Imago BioSciences’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ:IMGO opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Imago BioSciences has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $35.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,504,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,120,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

