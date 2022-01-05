IMC Chicago LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,498,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust alerts:

Shares of FXB opened at $130.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.43. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a one year low of $127.00 and a one year high of $137.13.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.