IMC Chicago LLC Invests $1.78 Million in ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 36.19% of ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CROC opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $52.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94.

