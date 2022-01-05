ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 4.7%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.34. 3,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,817,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52.
ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
