ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 4.7%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.34. 3,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,817,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 104.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 680.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 4,854.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

