Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Short Interest Update

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the November 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Impinj news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $790,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $152,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,057,919 shares of company stock worth $82,789,563 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Impinj by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded down $8.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,213. Impinj has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.82.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

