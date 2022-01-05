indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to announce $18.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.30 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $47.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.60 million to $47.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $111.11 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $119.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on INDI. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $69,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock valued at $25,931,177 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,687 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,131,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

INDI stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $10.48. 1,275,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,333. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of -0.04.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

