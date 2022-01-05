Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,062,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $68,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of INFY opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $25.60.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

