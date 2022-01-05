Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $108.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 84.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $98.59. 449,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,200. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average is $92.16. Ingredion has a one year low of $73.82 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.88%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

