Insider Buying: Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) Insider Acquires 4,109 Shares of Stock

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) insider Joanna de Montgros acquired 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £4,232.27 ($5,703.10).

Shares of DORE stock opened at GBX 104 ($1.40) on Wednesday. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 94 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.62). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 101.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

