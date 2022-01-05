Insider Buying: Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG) Insider Buys 245,191 Shares of Stock

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG) insider John Joseph Nally acquired 245,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £19,615.28 ($26,432.13).

Shares of LON:FOG opened at GBX 8.10 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £79.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.04. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 4.90 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 15 ($0.20).

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

