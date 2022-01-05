Insider Selling: Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Director Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Director Richard Gerald Stone sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,222,000.

Richard Gerald Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 31st, Richard Gerald Stone sold 15,000 shares of Eloro Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

Shares of CVE:ELO opened at C$3.92 on Wednesday. Eloro Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.73 and a 52 week high of C$5.88. The stock has a market cap of C$242.57 million and a PE ratio of -47.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Eloro Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other base metal properties. Its principal property is the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, Southern Bolivia.

