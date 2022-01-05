Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Sells 908 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52.

On Monday, November 1st, Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $12.64 on Wednesday, hitting $188.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.80 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

