Insider Selling: Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Director Sells 1,623 Shares of Stock

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MTRN traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $93.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average is $77.92. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Materion by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

