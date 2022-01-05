Insider Selling: Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) General Counsel Sells 13,814 Shares of Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mister Car Wash stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.88. 846,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,311. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $194.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

MCW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

