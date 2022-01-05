Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 11,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $644,690.00.

Outset Medical stock traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.15. 392,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,545. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 330.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.