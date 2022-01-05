Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells 75,074 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 75,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,276,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,324 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $419,341.32.

On Monday, December 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 22,931 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $345,340.86.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 36,628 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $545,390.92.

On Monday, December 20th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,515 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $376,247.85.

On Friday, December 17th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,158 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $611,890.90.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,357 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $619,329.52.

On Monday, December 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,374 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $363,961.20.

On Friday, December 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,951 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $360,199.88.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 7,400 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $107,374.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 14,555 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $207,845.40.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.56. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 28,516 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 910,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

