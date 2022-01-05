Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells 75,074 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 75,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,276,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,324 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $419,341.32.
- On Monday, December 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 22,931 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $345,340.86.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 36,628 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $545,390.92.
- On Monday, December 20th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,515 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $376,247.85.
- On Friday, December 17th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,158 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $611,890.90.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,357 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $619,329.52.
- On Monday, December 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,374 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $363,961.20.
- On Friday, December 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,951 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $360,199.88.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 7,400 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $107,374.00.
- On Monday, December 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 14,555 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $207,845.40.
Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.56. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.18.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 28,516 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 910,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
Featured Article: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.