Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Sells 3,848 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $14,122.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
PGEN stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $10.75.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precigen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.
Precigen Company Profile
Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.
Further Reading: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.