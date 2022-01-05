Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Sells 3,848 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $14,122.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PGEN stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Precigen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,936 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Precigen by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 43,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Precigen by 7.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 153,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precigen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

