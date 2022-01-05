Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells 3,215 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $848,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,504 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $995,136.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total value of $1,045,474.89.

On Thursday, October 14th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,708,873.00.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $11.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,271,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,195. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.00 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after buying an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,020,000 after buying an additional 1,245,536 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,409,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,956,000 after purchasing an additional 754,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

